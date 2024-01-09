Blog: The importance of empathic cultures – Shifting the narrative of men’s mental health at work

Zoë Parsons of Reg Technologies sheds light on the paramount importance of empathy in navigating men’s mental well-being at work as she explores the statistics and shares vital takeaways.

In a recent initiative supporting ‘Movember,’ Reg Technologies hosted a panel event, Mind Matters, delving into the challenges men encounter concerning mental health in the workplace.

The statistics regarding men’s mental health are both eye-opening and alarming:

Over 50% of employees grapple with anxiety and depression, a figure that may even be higher in reality.Work-related stress plays a significant role, with a staggering 79% of men frequently experiencing its impact.

However, the reluctance