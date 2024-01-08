Apprenticeship and return-to-work schemes in Partners& 10-point plan

Partners& has set out a sustainability 10-point plan, part of its challenger strategy for 2024-26, which includes establishing an apprenticeship scheme and a return-to-work programme aimed at the over 50s.

Partners& Sustainability 10-Point PlanDevelop and launch the Partners& Sustainability action plan Align with relevant organisations to validate and recognise our action plan Evaluate our carbon footprint and implement key short, medium and long term actionsIdentify 3-5 short-term decisions we can make now that will have impact Establish a cross-company sustainability action group Introduce sustainability education for all our people and establish sustainable thinking as BAUEstablish a structured