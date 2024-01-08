Insurance Age

Apprenticeship and return-to-work schemes in Partners& 10-point plan

business-hands-planning-1
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Partners& has set out a sustainability 10-point plan, part of its challenger strategy for 2024-26, which includes establishing an apprenticeship scheme and a return-to-work programme aimed at the over 50s.

Partners& Sustainability 10-Point PlanDevelop and launch the Partners& Sustainability action plan Align with relevant organisations to validate and recognise our action plan Evaluate our carbon footprint and implement key short, medium and long term actionsIdentify 3-5 short-term decisions we can make now that will have impact Establish a cross-company sustainability action group Introduce sustainability education for all our people and establish sustainable thinking as BAUEstablish a structured

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: