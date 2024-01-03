Insurance leaders upbeat on start to 2024 but inflation and interest rate worries remain
Almost four out of five senior insurance executives (79%) are optimistic about business growth this quarter, according to research by KPMG UK.
However, the level of optimism in insurance was behind the overall measure across financial services.
In total 87% of leaders are “confident” when it comes to business growth in the first quarter of 2024.
KPMG noted that insurance continues to face challenges with reinsurance capacity and supply chain inflation.Biggest challenges
According to the consultants, inflation and interest rates have been deemed to be the biggest challenges for the start of the year by financial services bosses.
