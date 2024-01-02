Insurance Age

W Denis profits slip back after record year

W Denis has posted a fall in profits and turnover for the year ended 30 June 2023, slipping back from record highs the previous year.

Profit after tax dropped more than £1m to £735,303, while turnover was down 21% year-on-year to £12.9m.

A filing at Companies House for W Denis (Insurance Brokers), showed headcount rose during the year by 10 people to 93 staff.

The board of the Leeds-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker wrote: “We are pleased to report another successful year for the financial year ending June 2023. The company’s aim is to continue giving our clients the highest degree of professional service to maintain loyal clients

