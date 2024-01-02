Partners& deal prices revealed

Partners& paid out £15.2m for five purchases made in the year ended 31 March 2023, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

In the financial year the firm entered the Scottish market buying MacDonald Group adding 50 staff, offices across Scotland, and £20m of gross written premium to the business.

The deal, completed in May 2022, cost Partners& £12.3m which it paid for with £8.3m in cash and £4m in shares, the document detailed.

In the period Partners& also snapped up Albany Insurance Services, Insure Scotland, and as revealed by Insur