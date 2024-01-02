Insurance Age

Momentum AR Malago buys fellow firm Mulberry

    By Rosie Simms

Bristol-based Malago Insurance brokers has bought Mulberry Insurance Brokers, following the retirement of its principal Keith Johnson.

Johnson will join the Malago team to ensure a smooth transition, according to the business. Once this is complete, he will retire. 

Malago began operations in January 2016 and was founded by managing director Mathew Rowles. The broker specialises in commercial insurance, looking after clients ranging from sole traders to businesses with £15m turnover.

Momentum

As well as both being headquartered in Bristol, Malago and Mulberry already shared the same compliance firm, Momentum Broker Solutions. 

