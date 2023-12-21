Insurance Age

Linked integration and organic growth key to JMG success, says CEO Houghton

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group
Delivering on integration is “a bit of an obsession”, JMG Group CEO Nick Houghton told Insurance Age, as the broker posted rising Ebitda for 2022/23.

Earlier this month the firm reported a near doubling in Ebitda to £7.6m for the financial year 2022/23 with organic growth of 16% as turnover grew by 90% to £35.5m.

It had struck a series of deals in 2021/22 and followed this up with seven more buys last financial year at a cost of over £60m.

The JMG Group was formed in 2020, when Yorkshire-headquartered JM Glendinning underwent an MBO led by Houghton, pictured, with private equity backing from growth investor Synova.

Well integrated

According to

