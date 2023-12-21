Axa appoints Matt Field as retail intermediary director

Axa UK and Ireland has appointed ex-Aviva director Matt Field as retail intermediary director.

Field, pictured, will take up the post on 9 January 2024. He replaces Alan Scott who had held the job since January last year. Scott left in August after five years with the provider and according to his LinkedIn profile is “currently taking a break”.

RelatedAlain Zweibrucker named Axa Retail CEO

Axa has moved Alain Zweibrucker from Switzerland to become CEO of Axa Retail and a member of the UK and Ireland management committee.

Field joins from Shepper where he was chief revenue officer. Prior to