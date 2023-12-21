Insurance Age

Axa appoints Matt Field as retail intermediary director

Matt Field, retail intermediary director at Axa UK&I
Axa UK and Ireland has appointed ex-Aviva director Matt Field as retail intermediary director.

Field, pictured, will take up the post on 9 January 2024. He replaces Alan Scott who had held the job since January last year. Scott left in August after five years with the provider and according to his LinkedIn profile is “currently taking a break”.

Field joins from Shepper where he was chief revenue officer. Prior to

