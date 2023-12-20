Insurance Age

JMG deal bill tops £60m as purchases and organic growth boost Ebitda

Money tree - up arrow
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Augusta Topco, the holding company for JMG Group, faced a bill of £63.2m for seven broker buys in the 2022/23 financial year, far outstripping the £17.3m of acquisition costs the year before.

During the year, Ebitda nearly doubled to £7.6m from £3.9m previously.

Turnover also grew by 90% in the period to £35.5m due to the investments, but was also driven by 16% organic growth.

Deals

The biggest purchases in the year ended 31 March 2023 were George Stubbs Insurance Services and BJP Insurance Brokers.

The deal for Scottish broker George Stubbs completed in May 2022 at a cost of £23.1m for 90% of the business. BJP was snapped up last December costing £22m for an 80% stake in the firm.

Relate

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy

Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: