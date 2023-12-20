Sporting Sponsor: AbbeyAutoline and Ulster Rugby
In the first of a new series, Insurance Age caught up with Julie Gibbons to find out more about AbbeyAutoline’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby.
Gibbons, pictured, managing director at AbbeyAutoline, discusses how the sponsorship of Ulster Rugby married up with the business’ values of teamwork, excellence and family.
AbbeyAutoline recently extended its partnership with Ulster Rugby for the exclusive naming rights of the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand at the Kingspan Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.
The broker, previously Abbey Insurance Broker, began sponsoring the rugby club in June 2017. Abbey rebranded as AbbeyAutoline in 2020
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
JMG deal bill tops £60m as purchases and organic growth boost Ebitda
Augusta Topco, the holding company for JMG Group, faced a bill of £63.2m for seven broker buys in the 2022/23 financial year, far outstripping the £17.3m of acquisition costs the year before.
Review of the Year 2023: ThingCo’s Jonathon Valentine
Jonathon Valentine, CIO at ThingCo, looks forward to proving the telematics naysayers wrong and reflects on how much insurers have to fear from AI in such a heavily regulated market.
Aon to buy NFP from Ardonagh investors MDP and HPS for £10.6bn
Aon has agreed to acquire rival US broking firm NFP for a total consideration estimated to be $13.4bn (£10.6bn).
Broking Success: Customer service is key for retention
Ben Henderson, managing director of Brownhill Group, is looking to expand the family-run broker’s in-house schemes and double gross written premiums.
Review of the Year 2023: Spring Insure’s Paula McManus
Paula McManus, senior PI underwriter at Spring Insure, shares her thoughts on continuing major market withdrawals and recalls Socrates when advising the political parties on how to win her vote at the 2024 General Election.
CII confirms Gill White as acting CEO ahead of Vallance leaving early
The Chartered Insurance Institute has confirmed that current chief customer officer Gill White will become acting CEO at the end of December when Alan Vallance leaves ahead of schedule.
Insurtech ARMD expands into the broker tradespeople market
ARMD, an insurtech, has formed a managing general agent to target brokers interested in the £6.5bn UK tradespeople insurance market.
Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy
Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.