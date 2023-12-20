Sporting Sponsor: AbbeyAutoline and Ulster Rugby

In the first of a new series, Insurance Age caught up with Julie Gibbons to find out more about AbbeyAutoline’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby.

Gibbons, pictured, managing director at AbbeyAutoline, discusses how the sponsorship of Ulster Rugby married up with the business’ values of teamwork, excellence and family.

AbbeyAutoline recently extended its partnership with Ulster Rugby for the exclusive naming rights of the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand at the Kingspan Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The broker, previously Abbey Insurance Broker, began sponsoring the rugby club in June 2017. Abbey rebranded as AbbeyAutoline in 2020