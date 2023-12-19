CII confirms Gill White as acting CEO ahead of Vallance leaving early

The Chartered Insurance Institute has confirmed that current chief customer officer Gill White will become acting CEO at the end of December when Alan Vallance leaves ahead of schedule.

Vallance’s departure to take up the equivalent role at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales was first revealed in October, however he had been due to stay until Spring 2024.

White, pictured, joined the CII in January 2020 as learning and assessment director.

Promotion

In August 2020 she was promoted to chief customer officer taking on international and UK sales channels, marketing, customer insight and propositions as well as qualifications, learning and assessment.

Before the