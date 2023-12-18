Lloyd’s confirms staying in iconic HQ until 2035

Lloyd’s of London has confirmed the extension of its lease to stay in its famous headquarters at One Lime Street until 2035 with an option to remain until 2040.

The news was previously reported by the Financial Times.

According to Lloyd’s, the agreement with Chinese insurer Ping An which has owned the historic grade I listed building in London since 2013, marks “an important commitment… to remain at its iconic headquarters in the heart of the London insurance marketplace”.

The Lloyd’s building holds a special place in our market’s collective consciousness.Bruce Carnegie Brown, Lloyd’s chairman

The corporation detailed that under the terms of the deal it