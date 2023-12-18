Lloyd’s to stay in iconic headquarters until 2035 – report
Lloyd’s of London has struck a deal to stay in its famous headquarters at One Lime Street until at least 2035, according to the Financial Times.
The article flagged the agreement with landlord Ping An comes with an option to extend the arrangement until 2040.
Previous reports, in July last year, had suggested a deal was in the offing with Lloyd’s committed to staying in the building designed by Sir Richard Rogers and not seek to use a break clause and find new premises in 2026.
In the latest update, the FT cited Lloyd’s chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown saying the deal underlined the importance of face-to-face trading for the market.
Insurance Age
