Alain Zweibrucker named Axa Retail CEO

Alain Zweibrucker, CEO, Axa Retail
Axa has moved Alain Zweibrucker from Switzerland to become CEO of Axa Retail and a member of the UK and Ireland management committee.

Zweibrucker, pictured, will take up the post on 2 January 2024 reporting to UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley.

He will replace interim retail CEO Anna Fleming who will return to her former job as chief operating officer.

Fleming has been covering the post since Foley was promoted from the position to CEO this September.

Zweibrucker has worked at Axa for 25 years.

Most recently he has been chief financial officer of Axa Switzerland and a member of the company’s executive committee for the past seven

