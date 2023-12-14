Markel International launches specialty division in international wholesale

Markel has launched a specialty practice within its international wholesale division bringing together its equine and livestock, marine and energy liability, trade credit, political risk, and surety underwriting teams, as well as its new international casualty line.

Specialty will be led by Tom Hillier as divisional managing director while Graeme Ivory has been appointed as director of international casualty to develop the portfolio.

Their considerable leadership experience and track record of delivering innovative solutions for clients will prove invaluable

Both will be based in London and report to Andrew McMellin, managing director of wholesale at Markel International.

The duo have joined from Brit Insurance, where Hillier was managing director of specialty