Insurance Age

Markel International launches specialty division in international wholesale

launch button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markel has launched a specialty practice within its international wholesale division bringing together its equine and livestock, marine and energy liability, trade credit, political risk, and surety underwriting teams, as well as its new international casualty line.

Specialty will be led by Tom Hillier as divisional managing director while Graeme Ivory has been appointed as director of international casualty to develop the portfolio.

Their considerable leadership experience and track record of delivering innovative solutions for clients will prove invaluable

Both will be based in London and report to Andrew McMellin, managing director of wholesale at Markel International.

The duo have joined from Brit Insurance, where Hillier was managing director of specialty

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust

Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: