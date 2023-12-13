Allianz targets doubling brokers in Accelerator Programme to 250 next year

Mike Thomas, director of distribution for digital and mid-market at Allianz Commercial, has set his sights on reaching 250 brokers in its Accelerator Programme next year.

Allianz launched its Accelerator Programme just over a year ago, aiming to support independent brokers.

Thomas, pictured, said: “It’s a key part of our strategy to become more relevant to more brokers.”

Brokers

Brokers were segmented into three tiers: Broker Partners, Prime Partners and Strategic Partners. Across its suite of relationships, the insurer has 1,600 Broker Partners, 110-120 Prime Partners – the figure varies due to market consolidation - and 12 Strategic Partners.

This year, Allianz