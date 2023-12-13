Former RSA employee who stole and sold customer details jailed

An ex-RSA employee has been jailed for stealing customer details and selling them to claims management companies.

Karl Yates, 40, of no fixed abode, accessed customer data, associated with non-fault road traffic claims from RSA systems while he was employed by them when he was not authorised to do so.

Those details were then passed on to claims management company, which used the information to cold call drivers and pressurise them into making personal injury and damage claims against the insurance industry.

Guilty

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 8 November, Yates was found guilty of fraud by