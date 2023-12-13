Insurance Age

Former RSA employee who stole and sold customer details jailed

Karl Yates, former insurance company employee who stole customer details and sold them to claims management companies has been jailed. Karl Yates, 40, of no fixed abode, accessed customer data associated with non-fault road traffic claims from Royal Sun Alliance
City of London Police Press Office
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

An ex-RSA employee has been jailed for stealing customer details and selling them to claims management companies.

Karl Yates, 40, of no fixed abode, accessed customer data, associated with non-fault road traffic claims from RSA systems while he was employed by them when he was not authorised to do so. 

Those details were then passed on to claims management company, which used the information to cold call drivers and pressurise them into making personal injury and damage claims against the insurance industry. 

Guilty

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 8 November, Yates was found guilty of fraud by

