QBE joins Biba as partner

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added QBE as a partner, its 23rd in total.

The trade body partnered with Sompo International in October, having teamed up with Lloyd’s as its 21st partner in April (see box).

Graeme Trudgill, Biba CEO, said: “QBE is a leading global insurer with an established footprint and track record in the UK. It has become an important partner to regional brokers and I very much welcome them into the Biba family.

“Our broker members are keen to access their technical expertise and I am sure our members will find the wide range of products offered by