Ripe adds motorhomes and campervans to portfolio

Insurtech broker Ripe has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of motorhomes and campervans insurance.

The new motorhomes product is the first foray into the motorised wheels market for the Manchester-based business.

According to the firm, the expansion will build on its static and touring caravans book where it currently has more than 350,000 policyholders.

With motorhomes rising in popularity as more and more people choose to holiday in the UK instead of going abroad, we saw a gap in the market for a product that’s competitively priced, customer-driven and digitally led.Paul Williams

