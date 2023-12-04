BNP Paribas to exit premium finance in 2024

BNP Paribas Personal Finance will leave the premium finance market on 31 March 2024, Insurance Age can reveal.

Rumours of the exit plans first started to swirl last week however the lender declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

The firm was silent on what prompted the decision and why it would only be giving brokers a few months’ notice. BNP Paribas Premium Finance also did not address whether it would be offering introductions to alternative lenders.

Correspondence with brokers seen by Insurance Age has detailed: “This decision has been taken as a result of changes within the PF UK