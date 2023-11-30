Insurance Age

Prestige teams with Open GI on Coverall update

disruptive technology
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Prestige Underwriting has partnered with Open GI to launch a refreshed version of its non-standard home proposition, Coverall.

The software house listed that enhancements to the product will include IHP Plus, a stand-alone, cloud-based insurer hosted pricing solution, alongside access to Flood Re.

In addition, it flagged improved guaranteed quotability through data enrichments and underwriting upgrades.

The evolution of Coverall also auto-quotes for a variety of unique risks, including unoccupied properties and non-standard construction, as well as holiday homes and residential let properties, Open GI detailed.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: