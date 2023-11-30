Prestige teams with Open GI on Coverall update

Prestige Underwriting has partnered with Open GI to launch a refreshed version of its non-standard home proposition, Coverall.

The software house listed that enhancements to the product will include IHP Plus, a stand-alone, cloud-based insurer hosted pricing solution, alongside access to Flood Re.

In addition, it flagged improved guaranteed quotability through data enrichments and underwriting upgrades.

The evolution of Coverall also auto-quotes for a variety of unique risks, including unoccupied properties and non-standard construction, as well as holiday homes and residential let properties, Open GI detailed.