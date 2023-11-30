Insurance Age

Walsh and Newman to exit after Lloyd’s misconduct investigation into CFC

CFC group CEO David Walsh and Graeme Newman, CEO of CFC Underwriting, will leave in 2024, the provider has confirmed following the completion of an investigation by Lloyd’s into allegations of non-financial misconduct at the company.

Walsh will exit the cyber specialist in January, and Newman will also step down from his role, ahead of departing in April.

Newman, who joined in 2008, took up his post in 2021 when founder Walsh switched to the group role to focus on global operations.

Failings

The business did not supply details of the investigation or the outcome, but acknowledged “there have been failings”.

