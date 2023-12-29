Review of the Year 2023: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys

Markerstudy group chief underwriting officer Gary Humphreys bigs-up the acquisition of Atlanta Group, and admits he did not anticipate Adam Winslow swapping Aviva for Direct Line Group.

Our group acquiring Atlanta from Ardonagh.

Treating our customers fairly - too many cases of brokers not recognising that Consumer Duty is much more than just TCF.

Adam Winslow to DLG – didn’t see that coming.