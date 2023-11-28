Markel’s State National to bring capacity to UK MGAs in 2024

Markel Group’s State National Companies will be entering the UK on 1 January 2024 with capacity for managing general agents, focusing on specialty commercial lines in a move designed to support an “underserved” market.

The partnership will consist of the fronting business and Markel International Insurance.

The new division will bring together State National’s experience with the insurance company’s balance sheet, regulatory framework and operational controls.

According to Markel, State National is