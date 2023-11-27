Alan Boswell turnover and profits soar

Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers has posted a 50% rise in turnover to £31.1m with post tax profit leaping by more than £3m to £7.8m for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Norwich-headquartered business had previously flagged that S-Tech, which was bought by the wider group in 2016, was being rolled into the figures, but staying operational as a branch under the banner of Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers.

The debt-free broker acknowledged that the transfer of trade and assets had been the main reason for the large increases. However, with S-Tech producing £5.4m of turnover, and post-tax profit of £1.2m in 2022, the latest rises were still more substantial than