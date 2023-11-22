Insurance Age

Cliverton plans to double business in five years

growth-chart
    • By Rosie Simms

Cliverton is aiming to double the size of the business in the next five years, having achieved the same feat in the past five years, according to Lynne Fisher, associate director at the Norfolk-based broker.

Fisher joined the business in 2013 and previously had 25 years’ experience at Aviva as a medical underwriter.

Cliverton was founded in 1973 by a married couple and was initially run from a caravan for people in animal trades. It became part of the Lycetts Group in 2003 but has kept its own identity

This year, Cliverton won the Schemes Broker of the Year award at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards adding to its triumph in 2018.

Growth

In the next five years, Cliverton plans to double again

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

