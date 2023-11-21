CFC extends cyber cover for professional services firms

Cyber insurance provider CFC has upgraded its packaged insurance policies for professional services businesses in a move it claimed could be a game changer for SMEs that cannot afford standalone cyber cover.

The specialists detailed that brokers selling its professional liability policies can now offer SME clients add-on cyber cover that includes cyber crime coverage, as well as access to cyber attack prevention services and incident response capabilities.

Game-changer

Tim Boyce, head of professions and healthcare at CFC, said: “Extending the current cyber add-on with new cyber crime cover, and our proactive prevention service, could well be a game-changer for SMEs [that are] unable to stretch