Insurers twitchy on pest controller insurance

As bed bugs infiltrated headlines across the UK last month, publicity for the pest control sector spread alongside them.

Pest control scheme brokers claim insuring pest controllers is like insuring most other businesses that are around the public, except they may be prone to more risks.

IBIS World estimated that the pest control industry in the UK would reach £1bn revenue in 2023.

Cover

Being a pest controller requires a range of insurance. For example:

Public liability Personal accident cover Pest control equipment cover Commercial legal protection Personal indemnity Employers’ liability Tool cover