Energy and growth key to Romero deal, says AssuredPartners boss Heathfield

AssuredPartners is set to strike more deals this year having snapped up Romero and stands ready to help push the Yorkshire-based firm on its growth journey, according to UK & Ireland CEO David Heathfield.

The consolidator sealed its biggest ever buy in the UK earlier this week beating off a host of competitors for Romero. As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the broker had no shortage of suitors.

“We knew it was going to be competitive,” Heathfield told Insurance Age. “They are a business that has built great scale. They have good people and their model is really impressive as well.”

Our model has always been built around local execution, centralised support. David Heathfield