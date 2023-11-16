AssuredPartners buys again in South West with Atom
AssuredPartners has bought Somerset-based Atom Insurance Brokers.
The business will be rolled into PSP Insurance brokers, which AssuredPartners purchased in December 2021.
Founded in 2002, Atom specialises in commercial SME insurance across a range of industry sectors.
The move is a further boost for AssuredPartners’ presence in the South West.
Recent deals have included South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth, in
