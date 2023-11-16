Insurance Age

AssuredPartners buys again in South West with Atom

Two men shake hands
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AssuredPartners has bought Somerset-based Atom Insurance Brokers.

The business will be rolled into PSP Insurance brokers, which AssuredPartners purchased in December 2021.

Founded in 2002, Atom specialises in commercial SME insurance across a range of industry sectors.

Related AssuredPartners acquires PSP Group AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy

The move is a further boost for AssuredPartners’ presence in the South West.

Recent deals have included South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth, in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: