SiriusPoint takes Alex Hardy from RSA

SiriusPoint has swooped for RSA’s sales and distribution director Alex Hardy.

Hardy, pictured, has been appointed as director of sales & distribution for SiriusPoint’s international business. He will join the company on 4 December and be based in London.

In May, Hardy revealed that RSA had set a target of adding 200 more brokers to its portfolio within the next 12 months.

A spokesperson for RSA confirmed to Insurance Age that the process to appoint Hardy’s replacement was ongoing.

Ex-RSA employee

In his new role he will report to another ex-RSA employee Rob Gibbs, CEO