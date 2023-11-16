Direct Commercial launches broker portal for commercial motor market

Direct Commercial has launched its portal giving brokers more functionality and accessibility to the MGA’s services.

The MGA claimed the portal has developed its flexibility and policy-serving catering to the needs of brokers.

Direct Commercial said the service offers quicker and easier access to claims information and listings. It said brokers are able to keep track of a claim’s progress and apply filters to gain specific updates and insights on their policyholders’ claims.

Continued response

DCL will continue developing the portal in phases to support brokers with managing clients’ policies, including the