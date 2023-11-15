FSCS open for claims against failed broker

The FSCS has listed FML Insurance Services Limited, trading as Entertainment Insurance Services, as a failed company.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has told consumers they may be able to make a claim, as it issued the public notice on 15 November.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority’s register, the firm, which is based in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, stopped being authorised on 23 February 2018.

Filings at Companies House detail that a voluntary liquidator was appointed in