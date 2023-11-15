Insurance Age

Rokstone launches sports and prize indemnity division with Allianz capacity

Bradley Morrish, Rokstone
Rokstone has launched a sports and prize indemnity division with an exclusive facility from Allianz Commercial.

The offering has the ability to write line sizes of more than $20m (£16m).

Bradley Morrish (pictured), will lead the division as CEO for Rokstone sports and prize indemnity.

Morrish comes from a sports betting exchange background, and has more than 15 years of experience working for Betfair and Matchbook. At the latter, he was chief commercial officer.

Morrish will be supported by Angus Lineker, the son of footballer Gary Lineker. According to Rokstone, his connections across all sports makes

