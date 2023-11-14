Insurance Age

Chubb rebrands division alongside media product launch in UK

Old television
Chubb has launched a media insurance product for clients in the UK, and rebranded its existing UK technology industry practice as the technology and media practice to reflect its new focus.

The media offering includes bespoke insurance across media liability, cyber, property, terrorism, casualty and legal expenses. The insurer detailed that all covers are optional and can be tailored to suit each client.

It also features a free legal advice helpline staffed by senior media lawyers.

The product is targeted at middle market, and multinational media companies and consultants operating in advertising, graphic design, public relations, brand development and publishing

