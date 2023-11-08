One Broker posts double-digit turnover and profit surge in run up to Jensten sale
Norwich-based One Broker has revealed achieving a 19.6% increase in turnover, and a 14.7% rise in post-tax profit ahead of its sale to Jensten.
Jensten completed the takeover of the firm earlier this month.
A filing at Companies House detailed that One Broker’s turnover rose to £9.14m in the year to 31 May 2023 from £7.64m in the prior year.Related Jensten closes One Broker deal and seeks more acquisitions in East Anglia One Broker buys Uttings Insurance Brokers
Post-tax profit jumped year-on-year to £1.38m as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also leapt by 16.5% to £3.18m.Acquisition
During
