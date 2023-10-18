FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO joining the board as an executive director.
Caroline Rainbird left the organisation in June after four years as CEO with chief financial officer Fiona Kidy stepping up as leader while the FSCS looked for a successor.
The compensation scheme has now confirmed the recruitment of a permanent CEO will start in line with the next FSCS chair’s first term, which is expected to begin in April 2024.
It detailed that interim boss Beauchamp has led listed, private and state-owned financial services businesses across Europe, the Middle East and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
More on Insight
Premier Choice completes tenth deal under Brown & Brown ownership
Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance arm of Brown & Brown Europe, has bought 100% of the share capital of Brighton-based intermediary, Healthcover.
Jensten swoops for White Rose
Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Aviva bulks up team with three more Zurich hires
Aviva has expanded its SME and distribution teams with three hires from Zurich and a promotion, as it revealed that Michelle Taylor will start ahead of schedule on 5 December.
Prosura makes first broker buy
Wakefield-based Prosura has struck its first deal, buying First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield, Insurance Age can reveal.
Double digit profit rise at Kelliher in 2022 as turnover ticks up
Kelliher Insurance Group boosted post-tax profit by 11.5% in 2022 to £868,137.
The Broker Investment Group-backed SSP buys BLS
Stevenson Seacombe Partnership has bought 100% of BLS Insurance, a £2.5m gross written premium broker based in Bury, as backer The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the business.
Ecclesiastical teams up with Iprism on digital platform for brokers
Ecclesiastical and managing general agent Iprism have launched a digital platform providing cover for smaller not-for-profit organisations operating in the charity, education and faith sectors.
Acturis unveils API integration with insurtech
Acturis has partnered with insurtech FullCircl to integrate its SmartBroker solution into the platform.