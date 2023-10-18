Insurance Age

FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO joining the board as an executive director.

Caroline Rainbird left the organisation in June after four years as CEO with chief financial officer Fiona Kidy stepping up as leader while the FSCS looked for a successor.

The compensation scheme has now confirmed the recruitment of a permanent CEO will start in line with the next FSCS chair’s first term, which is expected to begin in April 2024.

It detailed that interim boss Beauchamp has led listed, private and state-owned financial services businesses across Europe, the Middle East and

