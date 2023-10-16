Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical teams up with Iprism on digital platform for brokers

digital-3
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical and managing general agent Iprism have launched a digital platform providing cover for smaller not-for-profit organisations operating in the charity, education and faith sectors.

The insurer has already moved all existing non-profit customers across to the new e-trading platform and argued the offering will make it easier to reach the market and brokers directly.

According to Ecclesiastical, the platform provides brokers with a quicker, easier way of getting a quote for customers.

The provider detailed that brokers can input customer information directly and automatically quote a premium as well as produce the relevant policy documents.

The partnership also gives

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: