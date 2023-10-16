Ecclesiastical teams up with Iprism on digital platform for brokers

Ecclesiastical and managing general agent Iprism have launched a digital platform providing cover for smaller not-for-profit organisations operating in the charity, education and faith sectors.

The insurer has already moved all existing non-profit customers across to the new e-trading platform and argued the offering will make it easier to reach the market and brokers directly.

According to Ecclesiastical, the platform provides brokers with a quicker, easier way of getting a quote for customers.

The provider detailed that brokers can input customer information directly and automatically quote a premium as well as produce the relevant policy documents.

The partnership also gives