ABI warns on ‘stalled’ apprenticeships as it urges industry to push on DEI

    By Rosie Simms

The number of apprenticeships offered by the Association of British Insurers’ members has stalled at 1,231 the trade body has confirmed as it called for faster and more focused action from the industry.

In February 2022, the ABI pledged to double the number of apprenticeships in the sector to 2,500 by 2025.

Hitting this target is a vital priority for ABI in the year ahead. It plans to work with its members and understand the barriers the firms may be facing with apprenticeships playing a key role in increasing socio-economic diversity.

Sadly, many people with non-visible disabilities choose to camouflage and keep their condition hidden for fear of colleague stigma. Johnny Timpson, committee

