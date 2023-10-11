Insurance Age

Zurich confirms Jacqui Kelly as head of sales and distribution

Jacqui Kelly, interim head of sales and distribution at Zurich
Zurich UK has confirmed Jacqui Kelly as its permanent head of sales and distribution having held the role on an interim basis since July.

Kelly stepped up to the post from head of strategic accounts when Michelle Taylor left for Aviva where she will become strategic accounts director in January teaming up again with Dave Martin, managing director for distribution and SME trading.

