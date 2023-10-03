Complete Cover trims losses as turnover and headcount more than halve in 2022

Complete Cover Group has confirmed cutting its headcount to 91 last year, down from 281 in 2021.

The motor broker had 340 staff as recently as 2020. However, sales staff in 2022 dropped to 37 from 117, while the number of administration employees fell to 54 from 165.

The car and van specialist was bought by private equity house Sun Capital Partners in June 2020. It was subsequently absorbed into the wider Abacai Technologies business in February 2021 after Sun Capital teamed up with former Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson to launch the insurtech disruptor.

In its 2021 results filing at