A-Plan and Aston Lark names disappear with Howden rebrand

Howden has rebranded A-Plan and Aston Lark, introducing its own name to 215 locations across the UK and Ireland.

The move has followed Howden’s announcement in April that it would rebrand the broking operations alongside a restructure, introducing a single global executive, with insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting reporting directly to David Howden, CEO.

Related Howden in management restructure as broking CEO retires Howden buys A-Plan to create £4bn GWP broker Howden buys Aston Lark

Howden revealed the deal for A-Plan in September 2020, completing the purchase in March