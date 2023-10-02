A-Plan and Aston Lark names disappear with Howden rebrand
Howden has rebranded A-Plan and Aston Lark, introducing its own name to 215 locations across the UK and Ireland.
The move has followed Howden’s announcement in April that it would rebrand the broking operations alongside a restructure, introducing a single global executive, with insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting reporting directly to David Howden, CEO.Related Howden in management restructure as broking CEO retires Howden buys A-Plan to create £4bn GWP broker Howden buys Aston Lark
Howden revealed the deal for A-Plan in September 2020, completing the purchase in March
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ten Insurance swings back to profit in 2022 before Acrisure sale
Appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services swung back to a post-tax profit of £305,789 in 2022, reversing a loss of £101,425 in 2021.
Think Insurance buys Ashby Wray
Think Insurance Services, a specialist motor broker based in the West Midlands, has struck its second deal buying Ashby Wray Insurance Brokers.
Rebranded GRP reveals loss and deal spend for takeover year
Global Risk Partners, now known as Brown & Brown Europe, spent £150m on 18 deals in the past nine months of 2022 as the sale of the consolidator completed, according to a filing at Companies House.
My Perfect Broker Week: Taveo’s Ed Halsey
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Taveo’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Ed Halsey, shares his thoughts.
Biba welcomes FCA flat insurance reforms
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s rule changes on residential multi-occupancy buildings insurance.
FCA confirms start date for leasehold buildings insurance reforms
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed new measures to support leaseholders in the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market will come into force on 31 December which for brokers will mean being transparent on commission and a near ban on paying commissions to third parties.
Accredited’s GWP up 34% in first half of 2023
For sale insurance fronting business Accredited has reported gross written premium of $1.1bn (£900m) for the first half of 2023, a 34% increase compared with the same period in 2022.
‘Extremely disappointed’ Alec Finch to appeal judge’s fraud verdict and damages
Alec Finch said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ and would appeal the judge’s verdict that favoured Toby Esser and his team, who claimed fraud took place when they were sold the AFL broker.