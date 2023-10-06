People Moves: 2 – 6 October 2023

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Jensten, Verisk, Aventum, Yutree, Fiducia, Markel and BLW.

Jensten appoints group M&A director

Jensten has appointed Matthew Gibson as group M&A director joining from Ardonagh to lead its M&A strategy.

Gibson has 20 years’ experience in the broking sector in senior finance and M&A roles, focusing solely on M&A since 2013. He was the M&A director at Ethos Broking, and for the last three years has led on M&A at Ardonagh Advisory.

The broker, which has struck a series of deals in