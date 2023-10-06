Insurance Age

People Moves: 2 – 6 October 2023

People moves
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Jensten, Verisk, Aventum, Yutree, Fiducia, Markel and BLW.

Jensten appoints group M&A director

Jensten has appointed Matthew Gibson as group M&A director joining from Ardonagh to lead its M&A strategy.

Gibson has 20 years’ experience in the broking sector in senior finance and M&A roles, focusing solely on M&A since 2013. He was the M&A director at Ethos Broking, and for the last three years has led on M&A at Ardonagh Advisory.

The broker, which has struck a series of deals in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Profile – David Martin, Aviva: Taking action

With two new trading sites on the horizon, more underwriters and authority in the regional network, a record number of apprentices and increased use of artificial intelligence, Aviva leader David Martin is bullish about pushing ahead with brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: