Biba welcomes FCA flat insurance reforms
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s rule changes on residential multi-occupancy buildings insurance.
The watchdog has moved to enforce commission transparency and a near ban on brokers paying commission to third parties.
The regulations, first consulted on in April, will come into force on 31 December.
Unveiling the reforms, the watchdog acknowledged it was “making the rules and guidance broadly as they were in the consultation paper”, but also delivered more precision, as it brought profit-shares within the scope of being transparent on commission.
Last September, the FCA took aim at
FCA confirms start date for leasehold buildings insurance reforms
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed new measures to support leaseholders in the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market will come into force on 31 December which for brokers will mean being transparent on commission and a near ban on paying commissions to third parties.
Accredited’s GWP up 34% in first half of 2023
For sale insurance fronting business Accredited has reported gross written premium of $1.1bn (£900m) for the first half of 2023, a 34% increase compared with the same period in 2022.
‘Extremely disappointed’ Alec Finch to appeal judge’s fraud verdict and damages
Alec Finch said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ and would appeal the judge’s verdict that favoured Toby Esser and his team, who claimed fraud took place when they were sold the AFL broker.
People Moves: 25 – 29 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
FCA flags PI concern in AR update
The Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted the need for principal firms to have compliant professional indemnity insurance to cover the activities of current and former appointed representatives.
Partners& takes on Hall Insurance Services
Partners& has expanded in the South East with London-based Hall Insurance Services.
My Perfect Broker Week: IRL’s Ed Gaze
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Innovative Risk Labs CEO Ed Gaze shares his thoughts.
Moody’s stays negative on outlook for UK insurance
Ratings agency Moody’s has kept its negative outlook on the prospect for UK property and casualty insurance warning of higher reinsurance costs and pressure on personal lines margins as price growth lags inflationary cost increases.