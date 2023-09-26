Insurance Age

Arkel Underwriting targets landlord growth with Applied expansion

Arkel Underwriting has rolled out its landlord product, Premier Let, on Applied Systems in its second partnership with the software provider in a matter of months.

The policy, backed by Amtrust, includes building sum insured up to £1m and contents insured up to £50,000.

The features also include malicious damage and theft by tenant up to £5000, property owners’ liability up to £2m and alternative accommodation up to 20% of the building sum insured.

Managing general agent Arkel, part of Atec Group, detailed that Premier Let comes with 30 days unoccupancy along with accidental damage available for certain tenant types.

Growth

At the start of this year

