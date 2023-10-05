Profile – David Martin, Aviva: Taking action

With two new trading sites on the horizon, more underwriters and authority in the regional network, a record number of apprentices and increased use of artificial intelligence, Aviva leader David Martin is bullish about pushing ahead with brokers.

Upon joining Aviva, David Martin managing director of UKGI distribution & SME, was in listening mode. Having made the switch from Zurich, Martin took up the role in April and the focus was on gathering feedback.

“It is about being more visible. It’s about being responsive, and it’s about flawless execution,” he says of the outcome.

It is about being more visible. It’s about being responsive, and it’s about flawless execution. David Martin

The gears have turned. Aviva has restructured in