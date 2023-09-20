Brown & Brown Europe to buy Occam Underwriting

Brown & Brown Europe, recently rebranded from Global Risk Partners, has signed up to buy 100% of space and terrorism specialist managing general agent Occam Underwriting.

Since 2021 it has been majority-owned by Hudson Structured Capital Management, which made its initial investment in the business in 2017.

The firm will become part of Brown & Brown Europe’s MGA division, which includes Camberford Underwriting and Plum Underwriting and is led by Clive Nathan.

Occam’s business is made up of two specialist MGAs, with Occam Underwriting focused on international space and Beech Underwriting, bought last year, focused on UK terrorism and property.

Leaders

Phil