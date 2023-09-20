Hiscox targets brokers in brand campaign

Hiscox has unveiled a nationwide brand campaign including broker-focused bespoke content for local markets.

The insurer detailed that in a twin-track approach for brokers and SMEs, the SME campaign line is ‘The story of your business, underwritten by Hiscox’.

It focuses on the stories of small business owners, dramatising the risks and challenges they face, through a series of “wryly-told scenarios”, Hiscox stated.

According to the provider, the broker campaign reflects the ‘story’ sentiment and reinforces the importance of regional relationships with brokers.

Support

Fiona Mayo, UK marketing