Allianz appoints Henry Topham to retail MD role as Smith exits for Axa Health

Allianz has appointed Henry Topham as managing director of its UK retail business succeeding Heather Smith who is moving to Axa Health as CEO.

Smith’s departure was revealed today and she will be taking up the reins at Axa Health at the start of next year.

Topham (pictured), will start on 1 October and report to Serge Raffard, managing director of Allianz personal lines who took over from Steve Treloar this summer.

He has been with Allianz since December 2016 and is currently the managing