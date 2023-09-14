Insurance Age

FOS slams insurer payout delays as motor and buildings complaints hit five-year high

Warning sign
The Financial Ombudsman Service has criticised insurers delaying claims payouts as complaints about buildings, car and motorcycle insurance hit a five-year high.

CEO Abby Thomas warned insurers about the “unacceptable” behaviour, stressing that the Financial Ombudsman Service expected providers to “treat their customers fairly and in a timely manner”.

The FOS received 3,869 complaints about car/motorcycle insurance, alongside 1,776 buildings insurance cases between April and June.

The ombudsman highlighted that

